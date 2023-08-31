Stifel Reiterates Greif Inc - (GEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Greif Inc - (NYSE:GEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.92% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greif Inc - is 79.56. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.92% from its latest reported closing price of 73.72.

The projected annual revenue for Greif Inc - is 5,904MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.47.

Greif Inc - Declares $0.50 Dividend

On June 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 19, 2023 received the payment on July 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $73.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 3.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greif Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEF is 0.14%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 20,778K shares. The put/call ratio of GEF is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,252K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,184K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 11.76% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,036K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 830K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 94.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 1,568.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 792K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Greif Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers.

