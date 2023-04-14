Stifel Reiterates General Mills (GIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.94% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Mills is $85.26. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.94% from its latest reported closing price of $86.95.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is $19,751MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 46.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 32.63% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,082K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 63.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 115.34% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 124K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 0.67% over the last quarter.

CBMAX - Wells Fargo C&B Mid Cap Value Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 93.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 35.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2491 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.31%, a decrease of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 533,394K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

General Mills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

