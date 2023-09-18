Stifel Reiterates Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.22% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Factory Holding is 127.76. The forecasts range from a low of 113.12 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.22% from its latest reported closing price of 103.68.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Factory Holding is 1,700MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Factory Holding. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXF is 0.30%, a decrease of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 58,387K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXF is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,642K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,964K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 0.20% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,433K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,260K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,548K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

