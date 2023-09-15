Stifel Reiterates Dynagas LNG Partners LP - Unit (DLNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Dynagas LNG Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:DLNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.24% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynagas LNG Partners LP - Unit is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 46.24% from its latest reported closing price of 2.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dynagas LNG Partners LP - Unit is 136MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynagas LNG Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLNG is 0.00%, a decrease of 31.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 2,789K shares. The put/call ratio of DLNG is 11.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,315K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLNG by 182.19% over the last quarter.

FNKLX - Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds 994K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 65K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 65K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 68.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLNG by 47.92% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors holds 35K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLNG by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DynagasLNG Partners LP. is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.