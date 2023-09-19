Stifel Reiterates DocGo (DCGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocGo is 13.84. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 161.68% from its latest reported closing price of 5.29.

The projected annual revenue for DocGo is 502MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.26%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.58% to 61,879K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,736K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,059K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,759K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,749K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 35.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,537K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DocGo Background Information

DocGo Background Information

DocGo is a leading provider of mobile medical services and transportation in 26 US States and in the United Kingdom.

