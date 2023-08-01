Stifel Reiterates DocGo (DCGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.61% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocGo is 13.06. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 55.61% from its latest reported closing price of 8.39.

The projected annual revenue for DocGo is 502MM, an increase of 15.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 10.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.27%, an increase of 33.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.38% to 58,165K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,565K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,059K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,537K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 30.53% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,537K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,039K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 35.62% over the last quarter.

DocGo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocGo is a leading provider of mobile medical services and transportation in 26 US States and in the United Kingdom.

