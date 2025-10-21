Stifel Reiterates DexCom (DXCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Stifel reiterated coverage of DexCom (NasdaqGS:DXCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.82% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for DexCom is $104.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.07 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.82% from its latest reported closing price of $69.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is 4,731MM, an increase of 10.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,867 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.28%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 436,809K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 16,705K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,180K shares , representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 51.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,623K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,360K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 11,518K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,523K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 37.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,131K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,858K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,766K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,408K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 17.78% over the last quarter.

