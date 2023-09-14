Stifel Reiterates Criteo S.A - ADR (CRTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Criteo S.A - ADR (NASDAQ:CRTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Criteo S.A - ADR is 40.52. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.34% from its latest reported closing price of 29.50.

The projected annual revenue for Criteo S.A - ADR is 1,025MM, a decrease of 46.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Criteo S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRTO is 0.22%, a decrease of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 65,261K shares. The put/call ratio of CRTO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,814K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,143K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,538K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 3.21% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 5,412K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,470K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,568K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 139.88% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,642K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing an increase of 24.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Criteo S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Criteo is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 21,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

