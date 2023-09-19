Stifel Reiterates Clean Harbors (CLH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clean Harbors is 189.62. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from its latest reported closing price of 168.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Harbors is 5,293MM, a decrease of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.37%, an increase of 9.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 57,376K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,823K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,050K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 60.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 208.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,948K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 1,245.43% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,813K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 2.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,526K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Clean Harbors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.