Stifel Reiterates Celsius Holdings (CELH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.98% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is 155.97. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.98% from its latest reported closing price of 145.79.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is 999MM, an increase of 28.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 54,113K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,597K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,682K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing an increase of 32.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 30.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,246K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 14.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,203K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 11.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,183K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Celsius Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

