Stifel Reiterates Campbell Soup (CPB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.51% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Campbell Soup is $53.93. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.51% from its latest reported closing price of $55.32.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell Soup is $9,298MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.01.

Campbell Soup Declares $0.37 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $55.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.21%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 4.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 33.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 61.48% over the last quarter.

VCGAX - Growth & Income Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PALC - Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Pflug Koory holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 122.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 50.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell Soup. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.24%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 167,900K shares. The put/call ratio of CPB is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Campbell Soup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

