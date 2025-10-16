Stifel Reiterates Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Stifel reiterated coverage of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:BDTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Black Diamond Therapeutics is $10.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 140.87% from its latest reported closing price of $4.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Black Diamond Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Diamond Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDTX is 0.02%, an increase of 80.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.93% to 40,187K shares. The put/call ratio of BDTX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,512K shares representing 18.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 54.39% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 5,600K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,449K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,734K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,415K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 58.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.