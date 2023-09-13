Stifel Reiterates Badger Meter (BMI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.19% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is 160.14. The forecasts range from a low of 143.42 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.19% from its latest reported closing price of 160.45.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is 600MM, a decrease of 4.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

Badger Meter Declares $0.27 Dividend

On August 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $160.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.25%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 28,761K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,052K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 943K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 1,161.61% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 923K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 2.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 915K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 12.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 757K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Badger Meter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

