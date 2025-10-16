Stifel Reiterates Arcellx (ACLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Stifel reiterated coverage of Arcellx (NasdaqGS:ACLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $115.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.85% from its latest reported closing price of $92.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is -5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.57%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 67,884K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 6,721K shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,649K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 3.15% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,745K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,037K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,750K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.