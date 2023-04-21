STIFEL NICOLAUS AND COMPANY, INCORPORATED Maintains Canopy Growth (TSXV:WEED) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, STIFEL NICOLAUS AND COMPANY, INCORPORATED maintained coverage of Canopy Growth (TSXV:WEED) with a Sell recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Financial Advocates Investment Management holds 63K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 16.01% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 397K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 28.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 48.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 135K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 86.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 58.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canopy Growth. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEED is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.28% to 75,571K shares.

