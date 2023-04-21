STIFEL NICOLAUS AND COMPANY, INCORPORATED Maintains Anaergia (TSE:ANRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL NICOLAUS AND COMPANY, INCORPORATED maintained coverage of Anaergia (TSE:ANRG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 850K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANRG by 51.74% over the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 476K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RTXAX - Tax-Managed Real Assets Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anaergia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANRG is 0.03%, a decrease of 61.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 1,556K shares.

