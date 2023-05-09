Stifel Maintains Zymeworks BC (ZYME) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Zymeworks BC (NYSE:ZYME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks BC is 14.08. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 60.68% from its latest reported closing price of 8.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks BC is 82MM, a decrease of 81.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks BC. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 80.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.35% to 2,443K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,621K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 40.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 98.23% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 450K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 406K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group holds 296K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 288K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zymeworks BC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies.

See all Zymeworks BC regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.