Stifel Maintains Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.23% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness is $11.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 106.23% from its latest reported closing price of $5.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness is 375MM, an increase of 18.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPOF is 0.10%, an increase of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 28,244K shares. The put/call ratio of XPOF is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 3,232K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 19.84% over the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 1,655K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,465K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,464K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 80.77% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,412K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 15.89% over the last quarter.

