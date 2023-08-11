Stifel Maintains Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is 128.12. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.93% from its latest reported closing price of 104.22.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 5,253MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1083 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.21%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.24% to 82,233K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,986K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,638K shares, representing a decrease of 44.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,622K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,022K shares, representing a decrease of 42.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 8.89% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,000K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing a decrease of 87.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 40.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,982K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 27.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,521K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

