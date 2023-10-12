Stifel Maintains Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.69% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 86.81. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.69% from its latest reported closing price of 69.07.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 1,526MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.35 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023 received the payment on September 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $69.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 5.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WH is 0.27%, an increase of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 96,508K shares. The put/call ratio of WH is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,972K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 5.57% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,466K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,253K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares, representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 125.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,693K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 6.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

