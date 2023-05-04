Stifel Maintains Workiva Inc - (WK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Workiva Inc - (NYSE:WK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workiva Inc - is 99.07. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.22% from its latest reported closing price of 87.50.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva Inc - is 640MM, an increase of 14.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva Inc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.34%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 55,465K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,011K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 105,039.01% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,986K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,705K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,541K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 473.99% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,523K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,569K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Workiva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

