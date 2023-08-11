Stifel Maintains Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is 19.25. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 119.53% from its latest reported closing price of 8.77.

The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is 2,789MM, an increase of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.10%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 84,279K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,728K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,876K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 47.75% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,501K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 17.27% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,821K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,403K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 46.54% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,320K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company.

Wolverine World Wide Background Information

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

