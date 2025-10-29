Stifel Maintains Whirlpool (WHR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.36% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is $89.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.36% from its latest reported closing price of $74.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is 19,510MM, an increase of 25.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.13%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 62,614K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,595K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,128K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,299K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 2,057K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 19.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.40% over the last quarter.

