Stifel Maintains Werner Enterprises (WERN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Werner Enterprises (NasdaqGS:WERN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.32% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is $26.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.32% from its latest reported closing price of $30.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is 3,481MM, an increase of 16.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.12%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 80,063K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,684K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 10.74% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,059K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,056K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares , representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 41.14% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,630K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 7.91% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,520K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 9.31% over the last quarter.

