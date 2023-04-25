Stifel Maintains Wallbox N.V - (WBX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Wallbox N.V - (NYSE:WBX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.08% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wallbox N.V - is 9.64. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 181.08% from its latest reported closing price of 3.43.

The projected annual revenue for Wallbox N.V - is 346MM, an increase of 140.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wallbox N.V -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBX is 0.08%, a decrease of 22.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.38% to 14,543K shares. The put/call ratio of WBX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,917K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 55.65% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 3,608K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,144K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing an increase of 47.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,143K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 49.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 68.13% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 935K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Wallbox N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users’ relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

