Stifel Maintains W & T Offshore (WTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of W & T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.69% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for W & T Offshore is 9.89. The forecasts range from a low of 7.98 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 153.69% from its latest reported closing price of 3.90.

The projected annual revenue for W & T Offshore is 836MM, an increase of 17.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in W & T Offshore. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.07%, a decrease of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.71% to 68,045K shares. The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Key Group Holdings holds 6,159K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 5,081K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,003K shares, representing a decrease of 96.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 36.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,896K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 2,243K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 29.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 5.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,213K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 23.78% over the last quarter.

W & T Offshore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

