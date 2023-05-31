Stifel Maintains W & T Offshore (WTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of W & T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for W & T Offshore is 10.05. The forecasts range from a low of 8.28 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 156.30% from its latest reported closing price of 3.92.

The projected annual revenue for W & T Offshore is 836MM, a decrease of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in W & T Offshore. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.09%, a decrease of 31.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.01% to 78,671K shares. The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 10,003K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares, representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 6,159K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,583K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 3.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,896K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,416K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing a decrease of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 24.51% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,199K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 32.48% over the last quarter.

W & T Offshore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

