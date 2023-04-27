Stifel Maintains W & T Offshore (WTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of W & T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for W & T Offshore is 9.94. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 137.35% from its latest reported closing price of 4.19.

The projected annual revenue for W & T Offshore is 836MM, a decrease of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in W & T Offshore. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.09%, a decrease of 20.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 86,952K shares. The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 10,003K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares, representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 5,583K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,836K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,964K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 15.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,773K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,261K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

W & T Offshore Background Information

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

