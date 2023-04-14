Stifel Maintains W & T Offshore (WTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of W & T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for W & T Offshore is $10.40. The forecasts range from a low of $8.99 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 96.67% from its latest reported closing price of $5.29.

The projected annual revenue for W & T Offshore is $836MM, a decrease of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXE - Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,278K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

ASMOX - AQR Small Cap Momentum Style Fund Class I holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 31.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 32.37% over the last quarter.

VRTGX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 59K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 81.08% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 783K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 32.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in W & T Offshore. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.09%, a decrease of 21.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 87,175K shares. The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

W & T Offshore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

