Stifel Maintains Vital Energy (VTLE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is 75.86. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 68.51% from its latest reported closing price of 45.02.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is 1,472MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,933K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 37.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 7.08% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,246K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 25.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 485K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 475K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 53.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 99.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 381K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

