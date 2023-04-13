Stifel Maintains Vital Energy (VTLE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is $77.39. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.66% from its latest reported closing price of $52.77.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is $1,472MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $32.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dynamic Technology Lab Private holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Credit Suisse holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 670.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 97.87% over the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

