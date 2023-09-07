Stifel Maintains Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit (VNOM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit (NASDAQ:VNOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 35.98. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.71% from its latest reported closing price of 28.85.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 803MM, an increase of 11.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.27 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 received the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $28.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.05%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 33.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.29%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 70,484K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,413K shares representing 16.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,462K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 7,002K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,842K shares, representing a decrease of 40.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,717K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 69.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 189.09% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,633K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 11.78% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 3,215K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

