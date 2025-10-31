Stifel Maintains VICI Properties (VICI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.14% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is $37.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.14% from its latest reported closing price of $30.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is 3,550MM, a decrease of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,924 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI is 0.39%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 1,319,211K shares. The put/call ratio of VICI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 60,871K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,036K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 53,541K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,629K shares , representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 17.37% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 44,556K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,585K shares , representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 16.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,792K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,619K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,337K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.