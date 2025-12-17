Stifel Maintains Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Viavi Solutions (NasdaqGS:VIAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is $18.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of $17.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is 1,412MM, an increase of 23.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.13%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 285,079K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,955K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,455K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 22.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 14,455K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,415K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,133K shares , representing a decrease of 25.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,315K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,734K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 13.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,229K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,670K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 28.39% over the last quarter.

