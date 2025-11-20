Stifel Maintains Valvoline (VVV) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.41% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $45.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.41% from its latest reported closing price of $30.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is 2,070MM, an increase of 21.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.26%, an increase of 12.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 172,762K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 10,226K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,384K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,538K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares , representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 49.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,458K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 87.27% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 4,752K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 0.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,141K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 2.47% over the last quarter.

