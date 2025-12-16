Stifel Maintains Valmont Industries (VMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.85% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is $426.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $368.65 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from its latest reported closing price of $410.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is 4,871MM, an increase of 18.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 989 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.25%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 22,119K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 713K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares , representing a decrease of 29.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 55.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 654K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 7.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 4.10% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 562K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 505K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 82.84% over the last quarter.

