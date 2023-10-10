Stifel Maintains Valmont Industries (VMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is 333.03. The forecasts range from a low of 277.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.76% from its latest reported closing price of 238.29.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is 4,617MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.63.

Valmont Industries Declares $0.60 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $238.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 2.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.27%, a decrease of 18.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 21,610K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,059K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 870K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing a decrease of 23.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 649.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 727K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 636.40% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 650K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 8.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 639K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Valmont Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

