Stifel Maintains Valmont Industries (VMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is $347.48. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $408.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.48% from its latest reported closing price of $300.91.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is $4,617MM, an increase of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.63.

Valmont Industries Declares $0.60 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $300.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 2.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 18.67% over the last quarter.

CGW - Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Chartwell Investment Partners holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 48.31% over the last quarter.

Red Cedar Capital holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 21.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

CWM Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 21.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 99.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.40%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 23,533K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Valmont Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

