Stifel Maintains V2X (VVX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of V2X (NYSE:VVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for V2X is $66.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of $57.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for V2X is 5,035MM, an increase of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in V2X. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVX is 0.31%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 36,669K shares. The put/call ratio of VVX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 12,167K shares representing 38.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,167K shares , representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 890K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 67.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 249.45% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 813K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 670K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing an increase of 29.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 69.20% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 647K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 11.55% over the last quarter.

