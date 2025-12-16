Stifel Maintains Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Universal Logistics Holdings (NasdaqGS:ULH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.59% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Logistics Holdings is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of $16.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Logistics Holdings is 2,105MM, an increase of 28.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Logistics Holdings. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULH is 0.03%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 8,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,782K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 3.79% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 429K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 0.29% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 317K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 4.47% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 279K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 7.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

