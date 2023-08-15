Stifel Maintains Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.15% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Logistics Holdings is 36.72. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.15% from its latest reported closing price of 30.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Logistics Holdings is 1,975MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Logistics Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULH is 0.05%, an increase of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.72% to 7,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,236K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 497K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 228K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 179K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 46.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 66.38% over the last quarter.

Universal Logistics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It provides its customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. The Company offers its customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.