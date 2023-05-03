Stifel Maintains Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Forest Products is 104.55. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.80% from its latest reported closing price of 78.14.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Forest Products is 8,964MM, an increase of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

Universal Forest Products Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $78.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Forest Products. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.26%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 62,991K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,567K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 1.32% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,901K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,890K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,838K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 34.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,786K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 3.41% over the last quarter.

UFP Industries Background Information

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

