Stifel Maintains Union Pacific (UNP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is $225.85. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from its latest reported closing price of $202.60.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is $25,738MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.01.

Union Pacific Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $202.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 3.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park Presidio Capital holds 157K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Pointe Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MGNDX - Praxis Growth Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 72.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 40.37% over the last quarter.

USBLX - Growth and Tax Strategy Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYNVX - Nova Fund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 41.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 73.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.51%, a decrease of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 555,671K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Union Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

