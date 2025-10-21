Stifel Maintains TXO Partners (TXO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.56% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TXO Partners is $22.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 78.56% from its latest reported closing price of $12.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TXO Partners is 333MM, an increase of 0.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXO Partners. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 15.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXO is 0.69%, an increase of 79.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.61% to 18,883K shares. The put/call ratio of TXO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

King Luther Capital Management holds 3,072K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,816K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing an increase of 69.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 45.44% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,755K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 39.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 28.08% over the last quarter.

Global Endowment Management holds 1,734K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 29.79% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,491K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 28.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.