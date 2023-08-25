Stifel Maintains TXO Partners L.P. - Units (TXO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of TXO Partners L.P. - Units (NYSE:TXO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TXO Partners L.P. - Units is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 48.38% from its latest reported closing price of 21.31.

The projected annual revenue for TXO Partners L.P. - Units is 307MM, a decrease of 19.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

TXO Partners L.P. - Units Declares $0.48 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $21.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 9.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.96 (n=27).

The current dividend yield is 2.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.96%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXO Partners L.P. - Units. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXO is 0.43%, a decrease of 14.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 6,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,577K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 510K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 403K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 56.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 94.95% over the last quarter.

Cushing Asset Management holds 342K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 312K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXO by 9.33% over the last quarter.

