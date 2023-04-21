Stifel Maintains Trupanion (TRUP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trupanion is $64.39. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 87.77% from its latest reported closing price of $34.29.

The projected annual revenue for Trupanion is $1,123MM, an increase of 24.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Index Portfolio holds 36K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 26.64% over the last quarter.

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUP by 25.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trupanion. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUP is 0.24%, a decrease of 48.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 52,905K shares. The put/call ratio of TRUP is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

Trupanion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol 'TRUP'. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company.

