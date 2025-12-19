Stifel Maintains Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Trevi Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TRVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.46% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trevi Therapeutics is $21.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 63.46% from its latest reported closing price of $13.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trevi Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trevi Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVI is 0.22%, an increase of 19.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.09% to 138,590K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 13,222K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 10,259K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 8,532K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,129K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing an increase of 69.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 399.48% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 5,095K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares , representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 49.31% over the last quarter.

