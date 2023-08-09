Stifel Maintains Treehouse Foods (THS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Treehouse Foods is 59.33. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 26.61% from its latest reported closing price of 46.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Treehouse Foods is 3,775MM, an increase of 4.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treehouse Foods. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.31%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 65,797K shares. The put/call ratio of THS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,679K shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 4,748K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,676K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,740K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 2.47% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,753K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Treehouse Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The Company has nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and its vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for its customers. TreeHouse Foods extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. The Company has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and also offers clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.