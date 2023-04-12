Stifel Maintains Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land Trust is $2,217.48. The forecasts range from a low of $1,613.98 to a high of $2,887.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.91% from its latest reported closing price of $1,804.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Pacific Land Trust is $797MM, an increase of 19.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $63.86.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Declares $3.25 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.25 per share ($13.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.00 per share.

At the current share price of $1,804.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 5.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 32K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 39.70% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 62.44% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 39K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 36.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land Trust. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 13.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPL is 1.14%, a decrease of 20.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 5,524K shares.

Texas Pacific Land Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Corporation is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on the land. The Corporation also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

See all Texas Pacific Land Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.