Stifel Maintains Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Pacific Land is 2,105.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1,391.78 to a high of $2,887.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.18% from its latest reported closing price of 1,491.23.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Pacific Land is 797MM, an increase of 19.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 63.86.

Texas Pacific Land Declares $3.25 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.25 per share ($13.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.25 per share.

At the current share price of $1,491.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 5.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Pacific Land. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPL is 1.15%, a decrease of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 5,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,419K shares representing 18.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 16.40% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 319K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 31.73% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 144K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPL by 24.09% over the last quarter.

SoftVest Advisors holds 130K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Background Information

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Corporation is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on the land. The Corporation also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

